Chinese main interbank gold rates show varied performance on Monday

(MENAFN) Monday saw a nuanced performance in China's benchmark prices for spot interbank gold transactions, as observed through data provided by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. Notably, the benchmark price for gold with a purity of 99.95 percent or higher was reported at 547.03 yuan per gram, representing a modest increase of 3.3 yuan compared to the preceding trading day. Conversely, the price for gold with a purity of 99.99 percent or higher experienced a marginal decline, edging down by 3.26 yuan to settle at 545.8 yuan.



It's worth highlighting the regulatory framework surrounding these transactions: spot transaction prices on the interbank price inquiry market are subject to a permissible fluctuation range of up to 15 percent from the benchmark prices on any given trading day. This flexibility allows for adjustments in response to market dynamics, fostering a more adaptive pricing environment.



The interbank gold price inquiry business, introduced in 2012, serves as a pivotal component of China's gold market infrastructure. Beyond merely setting benchmarks, it plays a dual role in enhancing market liquidity and broadening the spectrum of available trading models. By establishing standardized pricing mechanisms, this system facilitates smoother transactions and promotes overall market efficiency.



Moreover, the availability of benchmark prices equips market participants with essential reference points, empowering them to make well-informed trading decisions. This transparency fosters confidence and trust among investors, thereby bolstering the integrity and resilience of China's gold market amidst evolving economic landscapes and global uncertainties. As such, the interbank gold price inquiry business continues to be a vital instrument in shaping the trajectory of gold trading within China's financial ecosystem.

