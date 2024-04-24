Azerbaijan-Hungary Energy Working Group Holds Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry held the 4th meeting of theWorking Group on Energy between the Azerbaijani and HungarianGovernments in a hybrid format, Azernews reports.

Zaur Mammadov, the co-chairman of the Working Group, and thechief of staff of the Energy Ministry, made a speech and noted thatthe political relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary are at ahigh level, and mutual visits at the highest level contribute tothe development of cooperation. He emphasized that the meetingsheld at various levels and the signed documents contributed to thedevelopment of cooperation in the field of both traditional energyand green energy, the work done and the results achieved were aheadof the plans.

Ms. Isabella Feierabend, the co-chair of the meeting, and thehead of the Department of Energy and Climate Diplomacy of theMinistry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, shared her views on thecurrent state of cooperation within the framework of the WorkingGroup and the steps to be taken in the current year.

At the meeting, detailed information was provided on the workdone during the past period since the 3rd meeting of the WorkingGroup, presentations on projects implemented in the fields of oiland gas cooperation, renewable energy, energy regulation and energyefficiency were heard. In June of last year, the issues arisingfrom the agreement on natural gas supply concluded between theenergy companies of the two countries were reviewed, interest wasexpressed in continuing discussions on medium and long-term gastrade.

The results of the ministerial meetings held for theimplementation of the Agreement on strategic partnership in thefield of green energy development and transmission betweenAzerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary were referred to, and itwas noted that this cooperation platform contributed to theimplementation of the green agenda of both countries.

The meeting also encouraged the continuation of mutual trainingand seminars between the regulatory bodies of the countries,exchanged ideas on the exchange of experience in the field ofenergy efficiency and the management of energy efficiencyfunds.

At the end of the meeting, the Protocol on the conclusions ofthe 4th meeting of the Working Group on Energy was signed. It wasdecided to hold the next meeting of the working group in Budapestnext year.