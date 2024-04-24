Indonesia Declares Prabowo Subianto Eighth President

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 (KUNA) -- Indonesia's General Elections Commission officially declared Prabowo Subianto country's eighth president following constitutional court rejection of complaints filed against by two rivals on February's presidential elections.

Commission Chair, Hasyim Asyari, announced Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka as President and Vice-President for the period 2024 - 2029.

The two were elected by some 96 million Indonesians, making up around 59 percent of the vote.

The newly elected president pledged to fight for all Indonesians, and called on political parties to present a united front, for Indonesia to become prosperous.

He vowed to eradicate poverty and corruption, better living conditions, and underlined importance of free press, calling it a condition for true democracy.

Subianto, currently serving as the country's Minister of Defense, will be inaugurated on October 20. (end)

aab









MENAFN24042024000071011013ID1108133137