Biden cautions Israel against assaulting Israel

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden's recent misstatement during an interview has stirred both concerns over his mental acuity and a flurry of online mockery. In a conversation with Nexstar Media's Reshad Hudson, Biden appeared to mistakenly warn Israel against attacking itself, leading to confusion and amusement among observers.



During the interview, the 81-year-old president discussed his efforts to regain support from pro-Palestinian voters while maintaining United States backing for Israel in its conflict with Hamas. In what seemed to be a miscommunication, Biden mentioned advising Israel not to "move on Haifa," a city in northern Israel, before seemingly losing his train of thought.



However, it became evident that Biden likely intended to refer to Rafah, a Palestinian city in Southern Gaza, which has recently been the focus of heightened military activity by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Reports indicate that the IDF has increased its presence near Rafah in preparation for a potential ground offensive.



The mix-up prompted widespread online ridicule, with many mocking the president's apparent confusion. Former United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman jokingly suggested that Israel should comply with Biden's "demand" not to attack Haifa, while others, like former New York state Assemblyman Dov Hikind, speculated on the likelihood of Israel refraining from hitting the city.



Biden's misstatement underscores the challenges of navigating the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly for a president facing scrutiny over his cognitive abilities. While the incident has elicited amusement from some quarters, it also reignites broader discussions about leadership and communication in the realm of international diplomacy.

