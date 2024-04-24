Letter To Editor | Elections And Constitutional Morality

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also 5 More Candidates File Nominations in Srinagar BJP Leader Urges Pahari's To Vote For Mehbooba

People stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

As the first phase of polling for India's general elections has commenced a few days ago,“Constitutional morality”, the pillar of India's democracy, assumes significance. Right to freedom, rule of law, freedom of choice, equality, due process of law and freedom of expression are some of the key elements of constitutional morality. Interestingly, George Grote, a 19th century British historian had given one of the first definitions to“constitutional morality.” According to him, it meant“utmost devotion and compliance towards the principles of constitution.” In India, the concept of constitutional morality was first defined by Dr. Ambedkar. In his opinion, constitutional morality meant effective cooperation between the citizens and the administration for resolving any conflict of interests without any confrontation. The significance of constitutional morality is that it ensures the enforcement of the rule of law, and at the same time it also keeps up with the changing times and demands of society. In fact, constitutional morality helps change the perception of the society by abolishing the laws and practices whenever they are found inconsistent. A key example: a law banning the practice of Sati was passed after it was enacted, since there was a significant change in the mindset of the public towards widows. Constitutional morality makes society more inclusive by recognising the diversity that exists in the society and providing the opportunity for reforms. Constitutional morality has been a significant guiding principle for achieving the ideals of the Constitution.

Ranganathan Sivakumar

