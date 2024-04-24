Iran’s foreign minister criticizes EU's expansion of sanctions on Tehran

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed disapproval of the European Union's recent move to broaden sanctions against Tehran.



Amir-Abdollahian conveyed his message on the social media platform X, stating: "It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because the country exercised its right to self-defense in the face of Israel's reckless aggression."



The Iranian foreign minister's comments came in response to the European Union's decision on Monday to expand the bloc's sanctions on Iran. This decision followed Iran's significant retaliatory military action against Israel earlier in the month.



He urged the European Union not to heed Washington's counsel in order to appease the Israeli government. He also expressed disappointment that, despite Israel's ongoing perpetration of various war crimes, missile strikes, and exacerbating famine conditions for Palestinians, the EU's response to such atrocities amounted to little more than empty rhetoric.



Amir-Abdollahian called on the EU to take a responsible stance and apply sanctions against Israel. The EU's sanctions aim to restrict the export of components manufactured within the EU to Iran, which are utilized in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ballistic missiles.



Additionally, the United States recently unveiled a set of fresh sanctions targeting individuals and entities linked to Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Defense Ministry, and programs related to missiles and drones.

