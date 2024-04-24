Tunisian maritime guard finds 5 undocumented migrant bodies on southeastern coast

(MENAFN) The Tunisian Maritime Guard discovered five bodies of undocumented migrants along the southeastern coast, a Tunisian radio station reported on Tuesday. Citing a security source, the report stated that the bodies were found washed ashore in Gabes. The source speculated that the victims were likely sub-Saharan migrants who had tragically drowned in Libyan waters and were subsequently carried by sea currents to the shores of Gabes.



The persistent instability and turmoil in Libya, which have persisted since the ousting of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, have driven many migrants, predominantly from African countries, to embark on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea. These journeys are often fraught with danger and can result in tragic loss of life as migrants attempt to reach European shores from Libya.



Tunisia has also emerged as a significant departure point for migrants seeking irregular entry into Europe. In 2023, the country served as a transit route for approximately 17,322 illegal migrants who successfully reached Italian shores via Tunisia. This influx underscores the challenges posed by irregular migration in the region and highlights the risks faced by migrants as they undertake these treacherous journeys in search of better opportunities.

