New York police arrest over 100 pro-Palestinian protestors near US Senator Schumer’s house

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, reports emerged of the arrest of approximately 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators near the residence of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Brooklyn, New York.



The protest, spearheaded by Jewish Voice for Peace, coincided with the Jewish Passover holiday and was staged in opposition to an aid package earmarked to allocate USD26 billion to Israel.



The demonstrators, advocating for an end to US aid to Israel, seized the moment as the US Senate recently greenlit a much-anticipated USD95 billion foreign aid package, of which USD26.6 billion was designated for Israel.



The group wrote in a post in its X account that they blocked traffic at Schumer’s doorstep to "demand the US stop arming and funding the Israeli government as it carries out a genocide."



According to the group, New York police detained hundreds of protesters during the demonstration, although some US media outlets reported that at least 100 individuals were arrested.



Stefanie Fox, the executive director of Jewish Voice for Peace, explained in an interview that the protest coincided with the Passover holiday to convey a message to Senator Schumer, as the Senate approved a USD95 billion aid package for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.



“Everything in our tradition compels us to bring everything we have to stopping these historic atrocities being done in our names and with our tax dollars,” Fox declared.

