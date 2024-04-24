Sachin Tendulkar Turns 51: Master Blaster's Net Worth, Assets

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Media reports estimate Tendulkar's net worth at around Rs 1,250 crores. Despite retirement, he earns millions yearly, making Rs 50 crores in 2022 from investments and endorsements
Media reports estimate Tendulkar's net worth at around Rs 1,250 crores. Despite retirement, he earns millions yearly, making Rs 50 crores in 2022 from investments and endorsements
Sachin Tendulkar owns a lavish apartment in Bandra-Kurla valued at Rs 7.15 crore and a stunning Bandra bungalow worth Rs 78 crore, renovated for Rs 45 crore
Sachin Tendulkar's car collection boasts luxurious models like the BMW i8, M5 30 Jahre MS, 750 Li M Sport, M6 Gran Coupe, and Porsche Cayenne
Rs 5 crore investment in Azad Engineering soared with a remarkable 531% return after its IPO listed at Rs 720 per share, multiplying his initial investment to Rs 31.5 crore
Tendulkar has endorsed brands like BMW, Adidas, Pepsi, TVS, Coca-Cola, Canon, VISA, Bajaj, Unacademy, Airtel, Castrol, Colgate, and many more
Tendulkar co-owns Kerala Blasters & Bengaluru Blasters in Premier Badminton League. He's involved in Mumbai franchise in Tennis Premier League
Media reports estimate Tendulkar's net worth at around Rs 1,250 crores. Despite retirement, he earns millions yearly, making Rs 50 crores in 2022 from investments and endorsements
MENAFN24042024007385015968ID1108131432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.