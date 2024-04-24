New Speedmaster Chronoscope Marks 100 Days To Paris 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Olympic Games Paris 2024 begins in just 100 days. The athletes are set, the excitement is building, and the Official Timekeeper OMEGA is marking the moment with a new Speedmaster Chronoscope in the colours of the competition.

The new 43 mm series has four available models, each presented in the gold, black, and white colourway of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This includes a version in full stainless steel with an anodized aluminium bezel, and another with a ceramic bezel and 18K MoonshineTM Gold case and bracelet – OMEGA's own yellow gold alloy, known for its subtle hue and long-lasting shine.

Most notable on each watch is the silvery white opaline dial, which is transferred with three dark grey timing scales in a 1940's“snail” design. These include a tachymeter scale, a pulsometer scale, and a telemeter scale, bringing a wide range of measurements to the wrist.

It's the perfect tribute to the precise and all-encompassing timekeeping that OMEGA brings to the Olympic Games – a role it has held since 1932.

There are other details to admire from the front as well, such as the blackened subdials, Arabic numerals in 18K MoonshineTM Gold, and leaf-shaped hands and subdial hands that are MoonshineTM Gold coated.

On the reverse side, the Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 asserts its connection to the Olympic Games with a striking commemorative case back. The stamped medallion is crafted with a frosted base and features a mirror-polished Paris 2024 logo, along with the stamped words, 'Paris 2024' and the Olympic Rings. For those who add this timepiece to their collection, the watch will forever stand as a luxurious homage to the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.

Finally, it wouldn't be an Olympic Games watch without sublime accuracy at every second. For that reason, OMEGA has equipped the Speedmaster Chronoscope with the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9908 / 9909, certified by METAS at the highest standard of precision, performance, and magnetic resistance in the Swiss watch industry.

A further two editions are available in the Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 collection, including a stainless steel model on a perforated black calfskin leather strap, and another 18K MoonshineTM Gold version on a standard black calfskin leather strap.