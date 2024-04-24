Russian Army Shells Luhansk Region With Aircraft, Drones And Artillery Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the territory of Luhansk region with aircraft and artillery and used drones yesterday.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Artem Lysohir in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Lysohir, the occupants stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops in Bilohorivka, near Hrekivka and Nevske yesterday.

"Bilohorivka and Serebryanske forestry came under air strikes. The enemy attacked Stelmakhivka, Kuzemivka, Hrekivka and Makiivka with artillery. The occupants used 19 unmanned aerial vehicles in the area of Nevske," informed the head of the RMA.

He also noted that the Russian Military History Society plans to organize a forum "History for the Future" in the so-called "LPR" with the participation of federal technologists. "The event should reach as many representatives of young people, teachers and journalists as possible - future mouthpieces of propaganda," said Lysohir.

Meanwhile, according to him, there is a shortage of Russian language teachers in the occupied territories.

"Not every school in the occupied territories has enough Russian language teachers. Of course, the invaders quickly organize refresher courses to attract Ukrainian language teachers or invite pensioners to work in schools. There are many cases when Russian language lessons turn into independent classes," informed Lysohir.

Photo credit: RMA