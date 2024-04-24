Speaker Of House Of Representatives: Amir's Visit To Add New Chapter To Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kathmandu: Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal H E Devraj Ghimire (pictured) said the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Nepal adds a new chapter to relations between the two friendly countries in all fields, including parliamentarian ties.

Speaking to QNA, he said that this visit will be the first for H H the Amir to Nepal, adding that it will undoubtedly bring bilateral relations to new heights.

Ghimire said that the visit will serve as an important opportunity to discuss cooperation in the fields of the economy, investment, and cultural exchange, along with enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation and strengthening relations between the two friendly peoples.

He added,“Nepal and Qatar have close ties in the areas of labour, trade, and tourism. We have close cooperation in international communities and forums.” The two countries have signed some agreements, in addition to the successful visits of senior officials of Nepal to Qatar including the former Prime Minister and the former President of Nepal, he said, adding:“I believe that this high-level visit will add more importance to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.” Ghimire expressed the need for increased parliamentary cooperation between the House of Representatives of Nepal and the Shura Council of Qatar, widening areas of bilateral cooperation and consolidating ties on formal and people-to-people levels.

He added that both countries have multiple mechanisms in the parliamentary field to work in areas of mutual interest and goals, such as through parliamentary Friendship Groups, which provide parliamentarians with a platform to discuss areas of mutual interest.

Ghimire said that the exchange of bilateral visits at different levels can be another avenue for exchanging mutual expertise in the areas of law-making. He said that a robust relationship between the parliaments of both countries can add another important chapter to Nepal-Qatar relations, which could be done by exploring new areas of cooperation between the House of Representatives of Nepal and the Shura Council of Qatar and addressing issues through continuous dialogue.“All that will inevitably lead to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.”

He also commended Qatar's role in bringing peace and settling regional tensions, including bringing peace to Afghanistan and helping the country to develop.

Ghimire lauded Qatar's effort to stop the war in Gaza and provide humanitarian aid.