Two Daesh Militants Killed In Airstrike In E. Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Apr 24 (NNN-NINA) – Two Daesh militants were killed yesterday, in an airstrike in Iraq's eastern province of Diyala, the Iraqi military said.

Based on intelligence reports, Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike on a Daesh hideout, in the Himreen mountain range, in northern Diyala, destroying the hideout and killing all militants inside, according to a statement from the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

Later in the day, an army force was sent to search the bombed site and found bodies of two Daesh militants, believed to be senior leaders of the extremist group in the province, in addition to the seizure of weapons and ammunition, the statement added.– NNN-NINA