Kuwait Partakes In Int'l Telecom Conf. In Bahrain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 23 (KUNA) -- The International Telecommunication Institute conference in the Middle East and North Africa region was kicked off Tuesday in the Kingdom of Bahrain with participation from the State of Kuwait.

The conference, will discuss the importance of digital economy, and will be attended by members from the Kuwait Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA).

The one-day conference, hosted by the Bahrain Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, aims to discuss the most challenging digital and technological issues in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The conference included discussion representatives on the digital economy, safety when using the Internet, protecting society, and finding a regulatory model for artificial intelligence (AI).

They also discussed protecting data privacy in light of the constant use of the Internet and cybersecurity measures.

The conference will display presentations about the Internet and satellites and the extent to which new systems are needed.

The Kuwaiti delegation, led by Abdullah Al-Ajmi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of CITRA, who will bring their expertise to enrich the conference discussions. (end)

