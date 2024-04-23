Türkiye Hosts Inaugural Event On Ocean Action, Climate Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye hosted an inaugural event in the capital Ankara onMonday with the theme Immersed in Change: Ocean Action and ClimateChange, serving as a platform for both high-level diplomaticengagement and collaborative environmental initiatives, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The panel at the Blue Talks event featured a number of speakersincluding Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay, CostaRica's ambassador to Türkiye Gustavo Campos Fallas, France'sAmbassador Isabelle Dumont, David Fernandez Puyana, PermanentObserver of the University for Peace to the United Nations Officeand other international organizations in Geneva, and Prof. BayramOzturk from Istanbul University's Faculty of Aquatic Sciences.

Bozay in his speech emphasized the need for diplomacy to be moreinvolved in addressing the climate crisis, stressing the importanceof approaching it comprehensively.

Highlighting the importance of all actors participating incombating the climate crisis, from the Caribbean to East Asia andfrom France to Türkiye, he said: "We must stand together in thefight against climate change."

Fallas also noted his country's collaboration with neighboringcountries in ocean conservation, reminding that Costa Rica isbordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Caribbean Sea tothe east. Regarding his country's advanced work in ocean matters,he emphasized the significance of awareness regarding the ocean'srelationship with humanity and society.

Fallas also underscored the crucial need to protect the oceansfor the sake of both present and future generations, urgingsocieties to engage in more discussions and events on thistopic.

The French ambassador also described Türkiye as an extremelyimportant country in the region, emphasizing the significantcontribution of collaboration with Türkiye on oceans and climatechange.

Dumont highlighted the issue of oceans being filled withplastics.

"The 'Zero Waste' project is being implemented in Türkiye and isquite successful. In France, legal decisions are required for suchsteps. People cannot say, 'let's do something useful for waste,'"she said.

Puyana emphasized the importance of efforts focusing oncombating climate change, noting that security concerns arisingfrom climate change are taken into account.

Highlighting various efforts addressing climate change andensuring peace and security, he underscored that the climate crisisis not only a threat for the future but also a serious threattoday.

Puyana pointed out that this threat affects global stability,business and many other areas.

Ozturk provided information to the participants about Türkiye'scoastline, seas, ecosystem and marine life, drawing attention tothe problems related to climate change experienced in Türkiye.

At the end of the panel, a video highlighting climate change wasshown.

More than 25 Ambassadors, members of diplomatic missions,scientists, and representatives from various organizations attendedBlue Talks.

Planned to be held annually by Bizim Dunyamiz Foundation and theUN University for Peace, the event will focus on the importance ofocean resilience to climate change and will feature the views ofhigh-level officials and experts.