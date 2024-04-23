Russians Hit Kharkiv With Guided Bomb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of April 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with an air bomb.

The police of the Kharkiv region reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A guided bomb hit the ground in the private sector. Five private houses and two cars were damaged. There was no information about the victims," the post reads.

As reported, explosions were heard in Kharkiv around 2:20 p.m. According to the head of the RMA, Russia struck the Saltyvskyi district.