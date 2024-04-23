Suzlon Group’s Girish Tanti elected to Vice-Chair of the Board of Global Wind Energy Council

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 23 April, 2024, Bengaluru | Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of the Suzlon Group, has been elected Vice-Chair of the Global Wind Energy Council at the annual board meeting, held in Abu Dhabi this year.

With nearly 30 years of global renewables business experience, he has lived and worked across Europe, USA and Asia. As co-founder of Suzlon, he incubated the renewable energy business in 1995 and led the expansion of Suzlon across India, USA, Canada, Europe, China, Australia, South America and South Africa. His efforts have been vital to Suzlon’s rise to become the only renewable energy player from a developing nation to rank among the top five worldwide in the early 2000s.

“It is an extremely critical time for the world as our collective future depends on a rapid transition to a net-zero world. I am thrilled to take over as Vice-Chair of GWEC which is one of the most effective platforms for driving a unified global agenda for wind energy.” said Girish Tanti, Vice-Chair, GWEC

Mr. Tanti champions the industry to drive policy reform as a member of several prestigious semi-government and private organisations and is committed to enabling the world’s energy transition journey.

On his new role as Vice-Chair, Girish Tanti, said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be elected as Vice-Chair of GWEC at such a critical time for renewables. I am grateful for the trust that the board has demonstrated in me. I look forward to driving the agenda of tripling renewable energy to meet global energy transition goals.”

“As the world stands at the brink of total climate catastrophe, renewables are a non-negotiable and the only viable weapon to combat it. This role carries a huge responsibility which I accept humbly to drive an agenda which will not just impact economies and countries but humanity as a whole. What we need is massive action which is collective and decisive. At GWEC, that will dictate all that I do.”

“This opportunity enables me to carry forward the legacy of Suzlon’s late Founder Mr. Tulsi Tanti and the vision of Suzlon more effectively. I look forward to working closely with GWEC Chair Jonathan Cole, GWEC’s CEO Ben Backwell and other industry members to make our renewable energy vision a reality.”

GWEC CEO Ben Backwell said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Tanti to the role of Vice-Chair and look forward to benefiting from his leadership and insight. Suzlon and the Tanti family are true wind-pioneers and bring invaluable experience to GWEC. Alongside our Chair Jonathan Cole, and Associations Vice-Chair Elbia Gannoum, GWEC has a strong leadership group from across the world who can help drive the international collaboration between industry and policy makers which will deliver the rapid deployment of wind energy that is so crucial to the tripling target agreed at COP28.”

