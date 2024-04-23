Jordan's King Abdullah, UK prime minister discuss Gaza aid

(MENAFN) In a notable Sunday phone exchange, Jordan's King Abdullah engaged in a substantive discussion with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concerning the critical need to deliver essential humanitarian aid to Gaza.



According to a statement originating from 10 Downing Street, Sunak took the opportunity to reaffirm the United Kingdom's steadfast support for Jordan, emphasizing a commitment to upholding regional stability during the call.



With a keen eye on the region's dynamics, Sunak reiterated his stance that escalating tensions serve no beneficial purpose for any party involved.



Amid the dialogue, Sunak shed light on the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, stressing the imperative for increased aid flows into the region, the release of detainees, and the strategic implementation of humanitarian pauses within the conflict to pave the way for a sustainable cease-fire.



Furthermore, the conversation delved into potential initiatives aimed at addressing the pressing humanitarian needs, including discussions surrounding the Jordanian Air Force's efforts to deliver aid directly into Gaza. Additionally, considerations were made regarding the establishment of humanitarian aid corridors, both by land and sea, to facilitate the much-needed flow of assistance.



The joint commitment to supporting a two-state solution remained a focal point of the conversation, with both leaders concurring on the vital importance of fostering renewed Palestinian leadership to advance prospects for lasting peace and stability in the region.

