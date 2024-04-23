L&T Manufactures Mammoth Hydrotreating Reactor for Mexican Refinery Giant

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23rd April 2024: Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) Heavy Engineering vertical has manufactured a mammoth Hydrotreating Reactor for the Antonio Dovali Jaime Refinery at Salina Cruz in Mexico. At 1,751 MT, it is one of the heaviest reactors in the world.



The mammoth reactor has been dispatched for Mexico from L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Hazira in Gujarat.



Equipped with critical Cr-Mo-V metallurgy, the Hydrotreating Reactor is based on a technology developed by France-headquartered Axens. It has been manufactured at the Hazira Complex in a record 15 months by leveraging high-tech engineering, Industry 4.0 manufacturing and worldclass quality processes.



The reactor uses hydrotreating process, which is a catalytic conversion in petroleum refining, among others, for removing impurities such as nitrogen and sulphur compounds from hydrocarbon streams.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr Anil V Parab, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President – L&T Heavy Engineering & L&T Valves, thanked the customer for their unwavering trust in L&T, with award of back-to-back orders for critical equipment and congratulated the Heavy Engineering team for manufacturing such complex reactor in a record time, as fast-track delivery was the essence.





Background:



Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.







