IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City Celebrate Earth Day Milestone

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 22 April 2024 – IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City announce a significant achievement in their sustainability journey: the elimination of 1.5 million single-use plastic water bottles since the launch of its innovative in-house water bottling plant last year. This milestone aligns with Earth Day, serving as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to preserve and protect our planet.

Aligned with IHG's 10-year responsible business plan, 'Journey to Tomorrow,' the Dubai Festival City cluster has been at the forefront of implementing sustainable practices aimed at reducing its waste footprint. Through the installation of an automated Nordaq glass bottling plant, the hotels have revolutionized their water consumption practices by replacing single-use plastic bottles with reusable glass ones and by offering water produced through their in-house water treatment and bottling operations. This strategic move minimizes water wastage and contributes to a substantial reduction in single-use plastics.

Since its inception, the in-house bottling plant has enabled the hotels to prevent the disposal of approximately 1.5 million plastic bottles in just one year. This achievement reflects IHG's deep commitment to sustainability, responsible business practices, and its dedication to supporting local environmental initiatives such as the Dubai Can initiative and the Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) program.

"Our commitment to sustainability runs deep, and achieving this milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team and the efficacy of our initiatives," remarked Pranav Vohra, Cluster Commercial Director of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. "By phasing out plastic bottles and embracing reusable alternatives, we are safeguarding the environment and contributing to the broader sustainability goals of the Dubai Can initiative and the Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) program."

Partnering with Swedish company, Nordaq, a leader in sustainable water bottling, has allowed IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City to offer guests the purest tasting water - as described by some of the best chefs and sommeliers around the world - while significantly reducing their carbon footprint. The sustainably produced water, lauded for its premium quality and natural taste, underscores the hotels' commitment to providing unparalleled guest experiences without compromising environmental responsibility.

Johanna Mattsson, CEO of Nordaq, emphasized the importance of such initiatives, stating, "Nordaq is dedicated to eliminating single-use plastics and promoting sustainable solutions. Nordaq provides, in my opinion, the world's most innovative and effective water solution for superior taste and less waste. By championing reusable alternatives and minimizing transportation-related emissions, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City pave the way for a more sustainable future, hopefully inspiring other hotels and businesses to follow."

As Earth Day approaches, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City invite fellow industry players, businesses, and individuals to join them in their commitment to sustainable practices. Franz Kupka, Operations Manager at InterContinental Residence Suites Dubai Festival City, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Every small change adds up to a big difference. We hope that our initiatives will inspire others to embrace sustainability and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come."

In addition to the remarkable achievement of eliminating single-use plastic bottles, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City have implemented a range of sustainable initiatives across their properties. These include the replacement of plastic key cards with eco-friendly, biodegradable wooden ones, as well as eliminating bathroom miniatures in favour of larger-size amenities, further reducing single-use items.

This Earth Day, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and pledges to continue driving positive change in the hospitality industry. Through ongoing innovation, collaboration, and dedication, the hotels aim to lead by example and inspire others to adopt sustainable practices for the betterment of our planet.





