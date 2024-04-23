Any Alliance Will Have To Seek Support Of Parties Like BRS To Form Govt At Centre: KTR

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said any alliance would have to seek the support of parties like BRS to form the government at the Centre and also claimed that the Congress-led INDIA bloc will not win more than 100 to 150 seats.

“Congress-led alliance will not get more than 100-150 seats and any alliance would have to seek the support of parties like BRS to form the government at the Centre,” KTR said while addressing a road show in Rajendranagar here as part of the campaign for BRS candidate Kasani Gyaneswar in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency.

Stating that for the first time,a candidate from backward classes is in the fray in Chevella, the BRS leader stated that Kasani Gyaneswar is a strong leader who united weaker sections.

He appealed to the people of Telangana to elect BRS candidates so that the party could play its role at the Centre.

“If BRS wins 8 to 10 seats, the government at the Centre will heed to us,” he said while claiming that BRS alone can safeguard the interests of Telangana.

KTR also slammed Congress candidate Ranjith Reddy for ditching BRS saying that people bite the hands that fed them.

Ranjith Reddy, who won the 2019 election, defected to Congress after BRS decided to field Kasani Gyaneshwar.

He urged people to teach a lesson to the turncoats who left the party when it was facing tough times.

He alleged that the Congress party came to power in the state by making false promises. He urged people to question the ruling party for failing to fulfill its promises.

He wanted to know what happened to the promise of Congress to waive farmers' loans immediately after coming to power.

The BRS working president alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was once again trying to cheat the people.

He recalled numerous welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government led by KCR during the last 10 years.