Expert Groups Of Azerbaijan, Armenia Started Clarification Of Coordinates On Borders

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the agreements reached on the outcomes of the8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of theState Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic ofArmenia, and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of theState Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armeniaand the Republic of Azerbaijan, the expert groups of the countriesstarted the clarification of coordinates based on geodeticmeasurements on the ground on the border between the Republic ofAzerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on April 23, 2024, Azernews reports.

