Mughal Road Reopens Partially For Traffic

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ten days after being closed by authorities“till further orders” following fresh snowfall, Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, has been thrown open for traffic partially, officials said on Tuesday.
They said that the thoroughfare was opened after clearance of fresh snowfall at several places along the road including 'Pir Ki Gali'.ADVERTISEMENT
DTI Mughal Road Kapil Manhas as per news agency GNS said that the road has been opened
partially for“emergency purposes.”
Meanwhile, traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, is plying from both sides, officials said. Also, one-way traffic is plying on SSG road from Srinagar towards Kargil, they said.“Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, overtaking will lead to congestion,” they added.
