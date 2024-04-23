UK Parliament Approve Deportation Bill To Rwanda For Illegal Immigrants

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The British Parliament has approved the“Rwanda Bill,” which aims to deport illegal immigrants entering the UK illegally. Under this bill, immigrants who enter Britain illegally will be transferred to Rwanda.

According to the Associated Press on Monday, the proposal was approved by the British Parliament after seven months of debate.

Under this legislation, the government will send asylum seekers who enter Britain to Rwanda to pursue their asylum claims from there, based on a five-year plan.

This plan was proposed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who previously stated that the first group of migrants would be transferred to Rwanda by plane within 10 to 12 weeks.

The British government believes that migrants cannot enter the country illegally through the English Channel with small boats after this bill is enacted.

According to statistics, 29,437 people crossed the English Channel in 2023, a 36% decrease from the previous year.

It is worth mentioning that after their asylum requests are rejected by Britain, no asylum seeker can enter this country and must send residence requests to other countries from Rwanda.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram