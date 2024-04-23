STOP Drinking Cold Water: 7 Harmful Effects Of Ice Water

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Drinking ice-cold water in the summer might seem like a refreshing choice, but there are some potentially harmful effects to be aware of.



Drinking too much cold water might impair your body's temperature regulation. This disturbance may trigger overcompensation, causing perspiration or shivering.

Because your body needs to work more to maintain its temperature after drinking icy water, it may be less hydrating. This can cause dehydration in hot condition

Drinking cold water after being in the sun can cause temperature shock, which can induce headaches, dizziness, and fainting.

Drinking very cold water can exacerbate tooth sensitivity, especially if you already have sensitive teeth or dental issues. It may cause temporary discomfort or pain.

Cold water consumption could increase mucus production for some people, leading to congestion or a runny nose, which can be particularly uncomfortable in hot weather.

You may get throat discomfort from ice-cold water if you have a sore throat. It may worsen throat issues or cause temporary pain.