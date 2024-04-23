Malaysia Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (KUNA) -- Malaysia, Tuesday, strongly condemned the Israeli occupation attacks on Rafah City, south of Gaza, which claimed 22 innocent Palestinian lives, 18 of whom are children.

In a press statement, the Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry said that, "the situation in Rafah is extremely delicate, given the high risk of a humanitarian catastrophe. With over 1.5 million Palestinians residing in crowded makeshift shelters within a 64 square km strip of land, any attack could have devastating consequences."

"Any Israeli aggression will result in significant loss of life," with Rafah being "the last bastion and refuge for Palestinians fleeing from northern Gaza since 198 days ago," underscoring the fact that Palestinians have "simply nowhere else to run," added the Ministry.

The Ministry stressed, "Israel's belligerence knows no bounds as it totally disregards the red line set by its closest ally."

Malaysia called on the global community to continue condemning the Israeli occupation's attacks on Palestinians, to demand a permanent ceasefire, and to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state to put an end to seven decades of occupation. (end)

