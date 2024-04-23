Turkish building manufacturer exports polyethylene water tanks to Uruguay

(MENAFN) Karmod, a Turkish building manufacturer, announced on Monday that it has exported polyethylene water tanks to Uruguay, according to a statement released by the company.



"This is our first export of water tanks to the American continents. We are proud to introduce our high-quality, rotationally molded polyethylene tanks to this new market,” stated Talay Ozturk, general manager of Karmod Plastic Group.



Crafted from high-density polyethylene and treated with specialized thermal processes, the tanks are engineered in a blue hue to inhibit algae growth.



Ozturk noted that the shipment comprises 160 tanks, ranging in size from 100 liters to 3,000 liters, all meticulously manufactured to meet their stringent standards, honed through years of expertise and strategic foresight.



These tanks were dispatched to a company specializing in agricultural and forestry machinery located in the city of Rio Negro, Uruguay.



"These tanks will be integrated into machinery used for irrigation and spraying, aiding local agricultural practices with efficient water storage solutions," the general manager declared.

