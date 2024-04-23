Amir's Visit Coincides With 50Th Anniversary Of Qatar-Bangladesh Diplomatic Ties: Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dhaka: Ambassador of Qatar to Bangladesh H E Saree bin Ali Al Qahtani (pictured) said the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Dhaka represents a significant milestone in the process of relations between the two countries, which extends for half a century, and embodies the mutual aspiration to move towards developing the ties in various fields.

In a statement, the envoy said the Amir's visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have reached a distinguished level of cooperation and partnership in many fields, prompting more communication and building on the achievements made during this journey.

The visit reflects the insight and sound vision of Qatar's wise leadership, which is keen to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between Qatar and other countries, in a way that enhances mutual interests and advances efforts for development, peace and global stability, Al Qahtani added.

He stressed that the visit of H H the Amir opens broad horizons of cooperation and partnership in the economic, trade and investment fields, especially in sectors that represent a priority for the two countries, thus pushing their relations towards more close and sustainable cooperation.

The Ambassador said that several agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed in several fields significant to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that Qatar and Bangladesh have witnessed many prosperous milestones, as well as steady development over half a century in light of the mutual keenness to push them forward to reach the level of cooperation and partnership they have achieved in many fields.

Al Qahtani noted the many areas of cooperation that have witnessed great momentum over the past years, including the energy field, indicating that Qatar is the largest supplier of LNG to Bangladesh, which is the backbone of the economy, as it contributes to meeting its energy needs, and supports its development plans. Cooperation in the field of labour has also witnessed growth over the past years, as Qatar has attracted thousands of workers from Bangladesh. - QNA