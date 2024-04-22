President Al-Sisi Evaluates Progress In Egypt's Transportation Initiatives

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In a recent assembly, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and key ministers, including Hala El-Said of Planning and Economic Development, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, and Kamel Al-Wazir, the Minister of Transport, to assess the progression of national transportation projects.

The presidency's spokesperson, Ahmed Fahmy, reported that the gathering focused on the investment plan's execution status for the transportation sector's projects. President Al-Sisi received updates on the railway system's enhancement, as well as the rehabilitation and expansion of the metro lines within Greater Cairo.

Further discussions included the initiation and modernization of port operations across the nation, in collaboration with various global corporations. The meeting also covered the government's initiatives to foster industry localization within Egypt's transportation sector, which involves forming partnerships with the private sector and drawing foreign investments.

The spokesperson noted that President Al-Sisi instructed the continuation of efforts to steadily improve the industry localization process within the transportation sector. This includes increasing the local component's share by providing the necessary infrastructure and support, aligning with the state's strategy to bolster national industry in key productive areas and leveraging the country's upgraded infrastructure.

Additionally, President Al-Sisi mandated the swift completion of sea, land, and dry port projects, along with logistics zones, to boost transit trade and enhance Egyptian exports. The overarching goal is to position Egypt as a pivotal regional hub for transport and trade, thereby creating superior job opportunities for Egyptians and propelling comprehensive economic and social advancement.