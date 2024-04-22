Ministers Of Health, Education Launch 'Partnership For Healthy Cities' Initiative In Schools

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and Minister of Education and Technical Education, Reda Hegazy, jointly inaugurated the“Partnership for Healthy Cities” initiative on Monday at the Omar Bin Al-Khattab School, which is affiliated with the Heliopolis Administration.

This initiative reflects the increasing focus on nutrition in public schools, following the state's launch of several health programs aimed at monitoring children's well-being and early detection of conditions such as obesity, anaemia, and dwarfism. According to Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, changes in the school food environment can significantly impact children's eating habits. Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in preventing malnutrition and obesity.

The primary goal of the initiative is to provide healthy and safe food within schools. This involves offering nutritious meals that are not only health-conscious but also appealing to students, aligning with international standards.

To achieve this, the initiative prohibits the sale or provision of unhealthy food items, including snacks high in salt and sugar, soft drinks, and sweetened juices. Instead, these will be replaced with healthier and more attractive alternatives.

Furthermore, the initiative aims to raise awareness among students and the entire school community about the importance of proper nutrition. Through awareness campaigns and educational programs within schools, students, school staff, and parents will be encouraged to prioritize healthy meals.

During their visit, the two ministers inspected various activities within the school premises, emphasizing the significance of healthy nutrition. They also distributed brochures to children, containing engaging content to promote awareness of healthy eating, proper growth, and the prevention of non-communicable diseases.