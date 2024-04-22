Gandabal Bridge Construction Restarts After Tragedy

Poignantly, on April 16, a pall of gloom descended throughout Kashmir after a boat ferrying 15 people capsized in the River Jhelum at Gandbal, leaving six persons dead while three persons, including a father-son duo and another minor boy, remained missing on the 6th day.

An official from Roads and Building (R&B) said that work was already ongoing on the Batwara-Gandabal bridge. It took a break after the boat capsized incident but resumed two days after the incident, this time at full pace, he said.

He added that some technical issues have led to the delay in the construction work. Besides, the delay in getting the funds released also played a spoilsport, he added.

Moreover, Sajad Ahmad Naqeeb, Chief Engineer R&B department, said that the work was already going on even before the incident and has been resumed two days after the unfortunate incident took place.

“The construction of the Gandabal-Batwara bridge started in the year 2017 with an estimated cost of Rs 3.67 crores, and later some technical issues led to the delay in the construction work,” Naqeeb said.

Also, locals from Batwara and Gandabal areas requested the administration to speed up the work on Gandabal Bridge

