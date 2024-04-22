Participation Of Chinese Companies In Liberated Areas Will Boost Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The participation of Chinese companies in the liberated areaswill boost economic cooperation, Ramil Rzayev, head of the AsianDepartment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, saidat the event "Re-evaluation of Azerbaijan-China Relations: The WayForward," Azernews reports.

He noted that this year the 29th session of the Conference ofthe Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change(COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan, and cooperation between Chinaand Azerbaijan in this direction continues successfully: "Theparticipation of more than 200 delegations in the COP29 event hasalready been confirmed as a result of the visit of the Assistant tothe President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Departmentof Foreign Policy Affairs of the Administration of the President ofAzerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev, and the Minister of Ecology and NaturalResources of Azerbaijan, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev,to China. The development of economic cooperation betweenAzerbaijan and China gives a serious boost to our relations inother areas as well. Cooperation in political, economic, andhumanitarian fields is developing rapidly. This year is a new phasein the development of our relations."