Woman Killed In Krasnohorivka By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, as a result of enemy shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Military District Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

"Russians shelled Krasnohorivka this afternoon, killing a 70-year-old woman and damaging three high-rise buildings," Filashkin wrote.

In addition, Maksymilianivka in the Marinka community was hit by an airstrike. No information on casualties was received from there.

Enemy shells Ukrainsk inregion - one killed, four injured

Filashkin added that the consequences of the shelling of Ukrainka are also being established.

As reported, over the past day, April 21, the Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region, and six people were injured.