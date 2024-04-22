Environment Minister, Global Green Growth Institute Senior Official Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) -- Environment Minister Muawieh Radaideh and the Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Muhammad Tounkara, Monday discussed cooperation in green growth and climate change.The discussions focused on Jordan's programmes and procedures in transitioning towards green growth and the national action plans for green growth during 2021-2025 that focused on energy, transport, water, agriculture, waste management and tourism.Radaideh and Tounkara discussed cooperation between the Ministry of Environment and GGGI and Jordan's progress in implementing its commitments to the Paris Agreement and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 31 per cent by 2030.