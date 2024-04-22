Photos And Video: Pakistani Star Hania Aamir Hangs Out With Badshah In Dubai; Fans Go Gaga Over Their Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Badshah, a rapper and musician, recently went out with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Dubai. Hania uploaded photos and videos from their meeting on social media, fueling speculation about their relationship. Badshah and Hania's romance allegations began in December of last year, when the former posted photos of herself with the Indian rapper on her Instagram account.

On April 19, Hania posted on Instagram that she was not feeling well 'emotionally'. On April 21, she posted a series of images and videos of herself with Badshah with the caption, "Rescue arrived from Chandigarh (sic)." Hania, clad in a beige blouse and blue pants, stands beside Badshah, who looks sharp in all black.

Hania also shared a video featuring Badshah's narration. In the video, as the camera pans towards Hania, Badshah says, "Scene aise shuru hoga, khula aasman Dubai ka (the scene will start like this, Dubai's wide-open sky)," before breaking into laughter.

In another post, Hania says, "This is Badshah's concert," as she has fun with the rapper-singer. During the video, as Badshah sings, Hania exclaims, "Love you, Badshah." The caption of the video reads, "Concert time." Badshah commented on the post, "Iss sangeet utsav aur abhinay ka kya hi varnan kiya jaye (How to describe this concert and acting) (sic)."

During the video, Badshah also complains about Hania's reels getting a wider reach on Instagram than his. On this, the Pakistani actor says, "Thank you India and Pakistan for liking my content."

When Badshah followers saw the photos and videos, they poured the suspected pair with love. "Bhaiya aur bhabhi," a fan wrote in the comments section. Another wrote, "@badboyshah Yha kb laa rhe ho (When are you bringing her to India?)" Another person wrote, "BADSHAH X HANIA = CUTEST COUPLE (sic)."

Who is Hania Aamir?

Hania Aamir mostly appears in Urdu-language television and movies. Her acting debut was in the 2016 comedy flick 'Janaan.'

