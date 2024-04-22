Kuwait Welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Monday the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the demarcation of land borders in some areas.
The ministry affirmed the importance of settling conflicts diplomatically, to help foster stability and security in the region, hailing the efforts played by Armenia and Azerbaijan, which reflect the wisdom of the two leaderships. (end)
aa
MENAFN22042024000071011013ID1108123539
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.