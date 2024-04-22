               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Agreement


4/22/2024 10:14:49 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Monday the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the demarcation of land borders in some areas.
The ministry affirmed the importance of settling conflicts diplomatically, to help foster stability and security in the region, hailing the efforts played by Armenia and Azerbaijan, which reflect the wisdom of the two leaderships. (end)
aa




MENAFN22042024000071011013ID1108123539

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search