World's Smallest 4K Portable Projector To Hit The Highlight Reel At Lg's Showcase Event

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DUBAI, April 22, 2024 – LG Electronics (LG) will reveal its groundbreaking CineBeam Q 4K UHD smart portable laser projector that is coming to market by next month, and will unveil it to local media and stakeholders at a spectacular showcase event in the Ballroom of Abu Dhabi's Conrad Etihad Towers this Wednesday 24th of April, setting a new standard for home entertainment in the Middle East, combining small simplicity, premium picture quality, and ease of use in a compact, portable design.





Measuring a mere 5.5 inches long, 5 inches high, and just over 3 inches wide, the CineBeam Q boasts a refined, minimalist design that seamlessly integrates into any space, its innovative rotating handle offers practical benefits, allowing users to easily transport the 1.3 kg projector anywhere or adjust the viewing angle for a personalized cinematic experience. Whether for a movie night on a living room wall or pointed above for a celestial skyscape shown on a ceiling, with auto screen adjustment, customers can simply place, point, and play.



With the ability to create a screen size of up to 120 inches, the CineBeam Q delivers an epic home cinema experience with 8.3 million pixels for 4K UHD, a DCI-P3 154% color gamut, and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio that ensures clear color detail and deep, rich blacks on screen. The projector's brightness of up to 500 ANSI Lumens, combined with a three-channel RGB Laser light source, further enhances the viewing experience.





Another standout feature of the CineBeam Q is its seamless integration with webOS, allowing users to stream the latest hit series and blockbuster films directly from the projector, while popular platforms such as Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV are all supported, providing endless entertainment possibilities.





This innovative LG CineBeam Q projector, which goes on sale in the UAE and Qatar next month, redefines portable home cinema, offering unparalleled picture quality, ease of use, and versatility.