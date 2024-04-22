Zelensky: U.S. Aid Will Strengthen Ukraine And Send Powerful Signal To Kremlin That U.S. Stays With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. support will not only strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces but also send a powerful signal to Moscow that the United States stands with Ukraine and will protect democracy in the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with CBS, Ukrinform reports, citing CBS .

Video: Office of the President

"This support will really strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We have lost the initiative. Now we have every chance to stabilize the situation and seize the initiative," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is readying soldiers for a major Russian offensive that is expected in the coming months, likely before the summer begins.

Being adequately prepared means having the weapons and equipment needed to fight back against the impending "full-scale" attack, and receiving those supplies before it happens, he said.

"We are preparing. The personnel is preparing. The soldiers are engaged in training. And I don't want to repeat myself, but we are waiting for the weapon systems because we want to have the brigade fully equipped. Some of them are exhausted. We need to replace them. But these new brigades, they have to have the equipment," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that U.S. aid would not only strengthen Ukraine in its defense against Russia, but also "send the Kremlin a powerful signal that it will not be the second Afghanistan" - which fell to the Taliban as U.S. troops withdrew in 2021 - "and the United States will stay with Ukraine, will protect the Ukrainians, and they will protect democracy in the world."

The U.S. House of Representatives on April 20 adopted a package of foreign aid bills worth $95 billion, including a $61 billion aid bill for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine