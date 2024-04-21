Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) Quarterly Activities Report

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Delta Lithium Limited (ASX:DLI) is pleased to provide the following report on activities undertaken during the March Quarter, 2024.

March Quarter Highlights

- Binding Farm-In Joint Venture Agreements executed with Voltaic Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR) and Reach Resources Limited (ASX:RR1) to Earn-In ownership of tenement packages across the Yinnetharra region.

o As a result of the transactions Delta's footprint in the emerging Gascoyne lithium province has increased by more than 30% to 1,769km2

- Continued exploration success at Yinnetharra and Mt Ida with high-grade intercepts further building Delta's confidence in the Company's geological models.

- Drilling results from the Yinnetharra Project demonstrated quality lithium intercepts from surface including:

o 30m @ 1.9% Li2O from 199m in YRRD0362 at M36

o 30m @ 1.43% Li2O from 183m in YRRD0361 at M36

o 24.2m @ 1.4% Li2O from 177m in YDRD038 at M1

- Infill gold drilling results from the Mt Ida Lithium Project delivered excellent high-grade near surface results including:

o 3m @ 41g/t Au from 87m in MNGC087 at Meteor North

o 2.4m @ 51.6g/t Au from 55.6m in AURD026 at Meteor North

o 15m @ 6.17g/t Au from 42m in MNGC154 at Meteor North

- Heritage Survey Completed at the Jameson Prospect with drilling underway.

Commenting on the quarter, Managing Director of Delta Lithium, Mr James Croser said:

"The first quarter of 2024 has delivered ongoing solid results across our main project streams. Our confidence in the orebodies at Yinnetharra and Mt Ida continue to grow with each round of drilling results we receive. Delta's presence in the Gascoyne region is rapidly growing and our recently established joint ventures with Voltaic Strategic Resources and Reach Resources supports our vision of systematically expanding our existing project tenure along and adjacent to our 40kms+ of target strike.

"The newly acquired land package increases the likelihood of a regional scale project which all shareholders can benefit from and builds upon the significant potential for a long-life lithium operation. Delta's experienced team and expertise, working closely with our new partners, will support the realisation of our strategy."

