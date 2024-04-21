KBR Expresses Interest In Iraqi Petrochemical Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The President of the Sustainable Technology Solutions division of KBR , Jay Ibrahim, met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani during his visit to Texas.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting focused on expanding cooperation in natural gas development, government efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and partnerships with the Iraqi private sector in energy development. "Productive and constructive discussions in this regard are underway," it said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to creating a favorable environment for attracting investment companies to Iraq to advance the gas sector and invest in associated gas, which will contribute to supporting the economy and reducing imports. He encouraged the company to further collaborate with the Iraqi private sector, which is now capable of establishing partnerships with major specialized companies.

Mr Ibrahim expressed interest in working in ammonia production and participating in the Nebras Petrochemical Project. He also showed readiness for the company to establish a center for engineering designs and develop the capabilities of Iraqi engineers.

(Source: PMO)