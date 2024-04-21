UN Official Expresses Grave Concern Over Settler Violence In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Apr. 21 (Petra) - The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, expressed grave concern over the escalation of violence across the West Bank."Gravely concerned by heightened violence across the West Bank. We must avoid further escalation - attacks on civilians must stop, including settler violence. As the war in Gaza continues & regional instability mounts, West Bank stability is essential to keep alive prospects for peace," Wennesland said on Sunday in a post on his official X account.