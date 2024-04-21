Sumy Region Seven Times Targeted In Russian Artillery, Mortar, Drone Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, Russian troops seven times shelled the areas of Sumy region near the border.

This was reported in Telegram by the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians launched seven strikes of the territories and settlements in Sumy region that are near the border. Thirty-six explosions were recorded. The communities in Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, and Seredyno-Buda came under fire," the statement says.

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired mortars (13 explosions). A kamikaze drone attack of the FPV type (one explosion) was also recorded.

Myropillia community: an attack by an FPV drone (one explosion).

Bilopillia community: mortar strikes (15 explosions) from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Seredyno-Buda community: an artillery strike (six explosions).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of Sunday, April 21, Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on the village of Kozatske in the Nova Kakhovka community of Kherson region.

This is an illustrative photo