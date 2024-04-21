HC Junks Dismissed Assistant Professor's Plea For Contesting LS Poll

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has dismissed a petition filed by Abdul Bari Naik, the assistant professor dismissed for“anti-national” activities, for contesting parliamentary elections as independent candidate for the upcoming Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat.
“The petitioner (Naik)...was aware that he has been dismissed from the office was disqualified for a period of five years of the dismissal till he provides a certificate from Election Commission that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the State,” a bench of Justice Sindhu Sharma said.ADVERTISEMENT
“That is precisely why the petitioner (Naik) made a representation and even appeared before the Election Commission. The petitioner, however, did not reveal the rejection of his application when the matter was taken up for consideration (by Election Commission) on 18th and 19th of April, 2024”.
The court said the nomination of candidates is provided in part-V of the Representation of the Peoples Act.
The court reproduced Section of the Act in its judgment, which states theta where the candidate is a person who, having held any office referred to in section 9 has been dismissed and a period of five years has not elapsed since the dismissal, such person shall not be deemed to be duly nominated as a candidate unless his nomination paper is accompanied by a certificate issued in the prescribed manner by the Election Commission to the effect that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the State. Read Also Pollution Of Bonar Nallah: J&K HC Orders Strict Monitoring J&K High Court Comes To Bilquis Mir's Rescue
In his plea, Naik had stated that he is an activist having“strong and robust background of having served the people of Jammu & Kashmir for the last so many years.” Naik said that him being actively involved in public life is desirous of contesting the upcoming parliamentary elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN21042024000215011059ID1108120606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.