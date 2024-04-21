Explosion Rings Out In Kharkiv Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of April 21, a blast rocked the City of Kharkiv where at least one person was injured.

That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , Ukrinform reports.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv. Tentatively, it's on the city outskirts. According to reports that need to be verified, at least one person was injured," the report says.

Earlier, the Air Force reported a missile threat in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past day, April 20, Kharkiv and about 15 settlements across the region were targeted by enemy attacks. A number of civilians were injured and killed.