Death Toll From Rains In KP Mounts To 59

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The death toll from rain-related incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has soared to nearly 60.

The latest rain spell has paralysed life in different parts of KP, claiming at least 21 lives, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Saturday.

Most of the fatalities resulted from roof collapse incidents, road accidents and drowning. Most of the victims were women and children, officials and rescuers said, putting the four-day toll at 59.

The widespread rains and windstorms also resulted in power cuts and disruption of traffic on roads. Four people were killed in Bajaur, three in Mardan, two each in Malakand, Khyber, Swat, Lakki Marwat, Upper Dir and Mohmand, and one each in Lower Dir and Bannu.

