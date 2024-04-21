IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's Playful Gesture To Sunil Narine Sparks Laughter At The Eden Gardens (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a light-hearted moment during the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, Virat Kohli shared a humorous exchange with Sunil Narine, leaving fans amused. Kohli, while warming up, jokingly hinted to the spectators that he would bowl the first over for RCB, only to playfully taunt KKR opener Sunil Narine with a WWE star The Undertaker's iconic 'slit throat' gesture. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, eliciting laughter from both the players and the audience.

Ahead of the match, RCB made three changes to their playing XI, with Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj joining the lineup, replacing Reece Topley, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Shivam Chauhan, respectively.

"We will chase. This is probably a chasing ground, always has been. I'm a fan of batting first when it's really hot, but the temperature did drop after an hour or so yesterday, unlike in Mumbai or Chennai where it stays very hot. The batting is so strong that a general score or 60-70 isn't considered great during the batting PP. We have three changes - Green and Siraj come back, so does Karn Sharma. We know if we do a few things back, the momentum can be back and we do have the firepower," RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis said at the toss.

