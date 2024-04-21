(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The United Nations (UN) says Sri Lanka suffers from a continuing accountability deficit, be it for alleged war crimes, more recent human rights violations, corruption or abuse of power.

Speaking at a mass held in Colombo to commemorate the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks, the UN resident coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, reiterated the United Nations unwavering commitment to peace and justice in Sri Lanka.

He said the United Nations stands in solidarity with those who grieve and continue to endure the physical and psychological consequences of that dark day.

“Sri Lanka suffers from a continuing accountability deficit, be it for alleged war crimes, more recent human rights violations, corruption or abuse of power, which must be addressed if the country is to move forward. Despite Supreme Court orders, victims of the Easter attacks are still seeking truth and justice. Delivering justice for victims of these attacks should be part of addressing the systemic challenge,” he added.

Marc-André Franche said that the United Nations Human Rights Office has called on the Government of Sri Lanka to publish the complete findings of previous inquiries into the Easter Sunday bombings and to establish a follow-up, independent, thorough and transparent investigation with full participation of victims.

“To hold all those responsible fully to account, it is imperative that authorities take this seriously and recognise that robust and transparent justice systems are not only vital for preventing future tragedies and to give closure to victims, but they're also crucial to foster an environment conducive to growth, recovery and development. The stability and reliability of institutions are absolutely essential for thriving marketplace that benefits everyone,” he added.

Marc-André Franche said the attacks serve to undermine the unity and fabric of Sri Lankan society.

“Our collective efforts to combat these divisions can only succeed if they result in stronger, more cohesive and inclusive societies. This day of reflection offers us all a unique opportunity. To come together, not only to honour. Those who we have lost, but also to affirm our commitment to build the future marked by unity and respect for diversity. We all have a role to play in uprooting the seeds of extremism in our everyday lives, in our schools, our workplaces and our places of worship,” he said.

The United Nations says it stands together with the authorities and all citizens to uphold the law. (Colombo Gazette)