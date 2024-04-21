Amir Arrives In The Philippines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived today in Manila, on a state visit to the friendly Republic of the Philippines.

The Amir was welcomed upon arrival at the Maharlika Presidential Airport (Villamor Airbase) by Secretary of Energy HE Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Philippines HE Ahmed bin Saad Al Hamidi, along with Ambassador of the Philippines to the State of Qatar and senior Philippine officials and the staff of the Qatari embassy in Manila.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.