CAYAN Group continues its partnership with NEOM for the second Hampton by Hilton hotel to be fully funded and developed at NEOM Community

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) 21 April 2024, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cayan Group, a leading real estate investment and development company in the Middle East, continues its partnership with NEOM – a giga project spanning 26,500 square kilometres in northwest Saudi Arabia – for a second Hampton by Hilton at NEOM Community. A signing ceremony between Cayan Group and Hilton for the second Hampton by Hilton took place at the International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) in Berlin in the presence of Hilton’s President & CEO, Chris Nassetta, and Cayan Group’s Chairman, Ahmed Alhatti.



Under the agreement, Cayan Group will fully fund and develop a 201-key Hampton by Hilton situated at the NEOM Community to meet the rising construction demand – a critical component to further progress earthworks at the site. With construction soon starting, the Hilton-managed hotel is expected to open at the beginning of 2025. The hotel will be the second property for the brand at NEOM Community, delivering the seamless experience and thoughtful amenities and interiors that the Hampton by Hilton brand is known for.



Ahmed Alhatti, Chairman of Cayan Group, said, “Further to the recent opening of Hampton by Hilton Sharma at NEOM’s Community site, we are excited to continue with our participation of being part of this visionary and unique project alongside Hilton, our globally recognised hospitality partner. We believe in the vision of His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and we remain focused to continue investing within NEOM projects and securing more opportunities in the future.”



Further to the success of the previous agreement, this is the second hotel project at NEOM to be fully funded by the private sector, and Cayan Group’s investment further highlights the private sector’s interest in Saudi Arabia.



Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We’re delighted to be working again with Cayan Group to add another great Hampton by Hilton to our growing portfolio in Saudi Arabia. This signing asserts Hilton’s longstanding commitment to the growth of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, where we are working with both public and private sector partners to respond to the rising demand for hospitality brands and expect to quadruple our presence in the coming years.”



The hotel’s flexible design and construction will centre around sustainability while deploying energy efficient systems. As NEOM moves forward to meet its ambitious targets, developing liveability options is an important milestone to fulfil the needs of visitors.







MENAFN21042024004056016208ID1108119749