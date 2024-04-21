Prerna Singh Explains Why Her ‘Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara’ Character Is Close To Her Heart

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Prerna Singh, who will be seen as 'Sajeeri' in the upcoming show 'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara', shared insights into her character, highlighting the innocence she brings and her ability to face every situation with a smile.

The show also stars Avinash Mishra, and Aarchi Sachdeva. Set against the backdrop of Pune, it depicts the tale of a girl named Sajeeri (played by Prerna), who is friend-zoned, dependable, and always taken for granted.

Talking about the show, Prerna shared: "There are happy jitters, nervousness, and excitement at the same time as being grateful to be a part of the show 'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara'. Being part of the show happened out of the blue.”

“I got in touch with the makers of the show for the role of Sajeeri. I thought it was worth giving it a shot as Sajeeri and Prerna have similar qualities, and here I am. Sajeeri as a character will resonate with the viewers; the audience will get to witness her innocence and how she tackles every situation with a smile,” she said.

Prerna added:“I am enjoying essaying the character of Sajeeri. Sajeeri is very close to my heart.”

The show will also focus on the intricacies and equations of Sajeeri and Shivam (Avinash Mishra) and show how Sajeeri's confidence comes alive when she cooks, as she hopes to become a chef in the future.

'Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara' is set to premiere on April 24 at 6.30 p.m. on Star Plus.